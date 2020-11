Actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharmsala. The forensic team is currently on the spot for further investigation. The police suspects suicide. Also Read - Enhancing Connectivity On All Fronts Between India And ASEAN Is Our Major Priority: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit

Developing story. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's 'Loving Nature is Her Biggest Strength', Rangoli Chandel Writes an Emotional Post For Sister