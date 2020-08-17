Actor-director Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad on Monday evening. His friend and actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to inform all. “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace”, his tweet read. Riteish earlier took to social media to debunk the reports of the director passing away on the morning of August 17 after which the health bulletin of the AIG Hospitals, where Kamat was admitted, also released an update stating that the director was critical and put on a ventilator. Also Read - Director Nishikant Kamat Critical And on Ventilator, Confirms Hospital

Kamat was known for directing and acting in movies across various film industries including Hindi and Marathi. He was 50 when he took his last breath. Kamat was admitted to the hospital last month after being diagnosed with jaundice that turned into a chronic liver ailment. He had reportedly been critical for the last few days. Also Read - Nishikant Kamat Health Update: Filmmaker is Critical But Stable, Reveals Hospital Official Statement

Kamat had made his Bollywood directorial debut with Irrfan Khan starrer Mumbai Meri Jaan. He then went on to direct films like John Abraham starrer Force, Rocky Handsome and collaborated with Irrfan in Madaari. He also directed Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marathi film Lai Bhaari, and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam which was a remake of a South Indian film with the same name. Also Read - Sandeep Kulkarni on Nishikant Kamat’s Critical Health: He is Very Strong I Know he Will Get Through it

Kamat’s legacy stays alive with a beautiful repute of films he has directed. May his soul rest in peace!