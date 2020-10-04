Actor Misti Mukherjee, known for her 2013 Bollywood debut movie Main Krishna Hoon, died on Friday due to kidney failure. A report in Times of India mentioned that the actor had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few months and was also following a keto diet as part of her treatment.

Misti, who was 27-years-old, was living in Bengaluru where he breathed her last. Her final rites were performed by the family on Saturday. She is survived by her brother and parents.

After her debut film, Misti also got featured in a film titled Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi which was directed by Rakesh Mehta. The actor was also popular for her bold appearances in music videos and films. In 2014, the actor’s brother and father were arrested after the police allegedly discovered porn at her rented apartment in Mumbai.

May she rest in peace!