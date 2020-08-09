Actor Natasha Suri has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who will be seen next in Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer Dangerous, told Bombay Times that after she came back to Mumbai from Pune, she fell ill and had fever sore throat and weakness. She further reveals that she under home quarantine and are on medication and immunity boosters. The actor lives with her grandmother and sister, who will also be taking the test for coronavirus. Also Read - Vijayawada Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises to 10; Centre Assures Help to State Govt | 10 Points

She was quoted as saying, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too."

Natasha will be skipping the promotions of her upcoming film Dangerous, which is set to have OTT release on MX Player. Speaking about the promotions that were set to begin from August 10, she said, “The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won’t be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team. I want to dedicate my performance in the film to my mother. Everything that I do in my life is to make her proud, that’s always been my aim. I believe that every opportunity that has come to me is because of her blessings. This film, too, is also a blessing from her.”

Speaking about her role, she said, “I play Gauri, and my role in the movie is fabulous. Mikaji (Singh) offered me this role after he spotted me at an event. I am glad that he believed in me and the fact that I could play this part with conviction.”

Talking about working with Bipasha and Karan, she said, “I am thrilled that I got to work with Bipasha. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. She is a wonderful co-star, and so is Karan. They are lovely to work with.”