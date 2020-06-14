Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide. The actor was found hanging to his fan at the Bandra home in Mumbai and his servant informed the police. No suicide note was discovered by the police at his residence. However, the police found a few medical reports. The investigation is on to know whether he had been taking anti-depressants. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away, Irfan Pathan Recalls Interesting Anecdote With The MS Dhoni Actor | SEE POST

Sushant was one of the most renowned actors in the industry and was loved for his performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others. The actor has been doing well professionally and was reportedly dating actor Rhea Chakraborty. Police are currently investigating at his Bandra house.

His former manager Disha Salian also reportedly committed suicide a few days back. The investigation is also on in that case.

May his soul rest in peace!