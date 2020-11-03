Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested on Tuesday by the Gondia police in a molestation case. As per the sources, the 57-year-old actor has been arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. As per police official said that Raaz allegedly molested a woman during the shoot of a film named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Vijay Raaz Molestation Case: Crew Member Reveals What Exactly Happened That Day

Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told IANS, "Some shoot was on, a crew member filed a complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today. The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed.

Raaz is primarily popular for his comic roles, notably the marigold-chewing wedding planner PK Dubey in Mira Nair's 2001 release, Monsoon Wedding. His other hit performances have come in films such as Run, Dhamaal, and Welcome. The 57-year-old actor has recently seen in the digitally-released films Gulabo Sitabo and Lootcase. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.

