Adah Sharma viral video: Actress Adah Sharma’s gesture is winning the hearts online. In a video that is going viral on social media, she is seen interacting with a group of eunuchs and making them feel special. Adah, who is known for her performance in the horror movie 1920, gets along with the group of a few transgender women and poses for selfies with them.Also Read - Adah Sharma Wins Millions of Hearts With Her Ravishing Look in Blue Dress

The video has got many comments from the fans showering love on Adah for her beautiful gesture where she didn’t run away or tried to ignore them. Instead, she made them feel comfortable. One Instagram user commented on the video mentioning how Adah is being showered with genuine love from the fans. “That’s actual love without formality (sic),” says a user while another writes, “This is so sweet of her! 🙌 (sic).” Also Read - Adah Sharma Performs Kathak on 'Jingle Bell' Song This Christmas, Video Goes Viral

Check the viral video of Adah Sharma interacting with the group of eunuchs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Adah has worked in many movies including Commando 2, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Bypass Road among others. She has been missing from the mainstream scene for a while now but her fans keep motivating her to come back on screen. The actress is also popular for her goofy sense of style, especially how she dresses up for her airport outings.