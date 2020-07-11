Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman has opened up about prevailing nepotism in the industry and how his 14 films were shelved. He even spoke about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut who has fought all thought and made a name for herself. He even opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and stated that it took a person to end his life for people to realize. Also Read - Vikrant Massey on Nepotism: It Exists Everywhere But You Have to Prove Yourself, It's All About Choices

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan said that his 14 films were shelved after box office collection of his films were projected wrongly. He was quoted as saying, “My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise. I am pretty sure that there might be some pressure as well even if it’s a suicide and not a murder. Because I understand the bigger you get here, they put the pressure on you and no one knows what their intentions are behind all these. It is very difficult to trust anybody in our industry.” Also Read - Celina Jaitly on Nepotism: Good Roles And Films Are Reserved For People Who Have Privileges

Speaking about Kangana, he said that people say he talks ill about his ex-girlfriend Kangana but he has always made it clear that he respects her a lot. He said, “She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her.”

In earlier interviews, Adhyayan called Kangana violent and abusive and even accused her of doing ‘black magic’. The both have made strong allegations at each other post their breakup.