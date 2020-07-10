Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise has triggered raging debates about nepotism, groupism and favouritism in the film industry that stop many young talents to flourish. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, actor Adhyayan Suman, son of Shekhar Suman, spoke his mind on the same. He said that not nepotism, but ‘groupism’ should be the bigger debate. Citing his own example, Adhyayan said that he is a ‘star-kid’ but he has run out of opportunities in the industry because there’s prevalent groupism that doesn’t allow anyone from outside their world to enter and showcase their talent. Also Read - Shekhar Suman's Son Adhyayan Supports Father's Involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case, Says he 'Knows Pain of Losing a Son'

Both Adhyayan and his father have been demanding a CBI inquiry in Sushant's case suspecting a foul play and have also garnered some support on social media. While talking about how the late actor could have very well been a target of lobbying and groupism in Bollywood, Adhyayan said that people in the industry cannot be trusted and no one knows who's behind the act if it's not a suicide.

The actor, who had his little fame from the movie Raaz 2 in which he featured alongside Kangana Ranaut, said that it was due to the groupism that he had to lose out on 14 films and the box office count of his released films was projected unfairly that further led to the downfall in his career. "Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry for years. It happened to me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films was projected wrongly. People haven't paid attention to this earlier. It's very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise," he told Bollywood Bubble.

The actor objected to how star-kids are being blamed for everything that goes wrong in the industry. He said, “I am also a star kid but still am struggling and haven’t done a big banner film. People troll me saying that my dad has given me films. Where are these films?”

