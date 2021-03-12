Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have joined Prabhas in Om Raut’s magnum opus drama Adipurush that also features Saif Ali Khan in the role of ‘Lankesh’. The film is based on Ramayana and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Retrophiles. While Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, Kriti is Sita and Sunny is essaying the role of Laxman. Both the stars took to their respective social media handles to share the big announcement. Also Read - Adipurush: Massive Fire Breaks Out On Sets of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer On First Day Of Shoot, No Casualties

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated pan-India films. Both Kriti and Sunny are on cloud nine with the major announcement. "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH ❤️ This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.. ✨🙏🏻," wrote Kriti, while Sunny talked about joining the incredible celebration of 'good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family ♥️⁣" (sic)

While Prabhas and Saif’s casting for the male leads had already triggered a riot of emotions among the general public, the addition of Kriti and Sunny makes it a powerful quarter for sure. Speaking on getting the power-packed ensemble cast on board, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said, “When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board.”

Director Om Raut mentioned, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we’re sure he will impress viewers with his performance.”

Mounted on a mammoth scale, Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films being planned in the coming year. Not just in terms of star power and stature, the movie’s makers are also attempting new technology with this project that will give audiences a never-seen-before experience. The film is currently on the floors and is being readied for a huge release next year.