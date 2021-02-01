The most-anticipated film of the year, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to go on the floors on Tuesday (February 2). As per the latest reports, the makers have approached the veteran Bollywood actor, Hema Malini, to play the role of Ram’s mother Kaushalya. While Prabhas will be essaying the role of Ram, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh in Om Raut’s directorial. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to be Blessed With Baby Girl, Says Astrology

Apart from these, Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play Sita and Angad Bedi will be essaying the role of Raavan's son Meghnad and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman.

The film will be shot against a chroma screen for their magnum opus action drama. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale."

The film Adipurush is based on a popular chapter of Indian mythology and will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The movie celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Talking about Prabhas playing Ram, Om Raut had said, “I have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!