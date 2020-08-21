Director Om Raut recently announced Adipurush with Prabhas and now he’s all excited to spill some beans about the new project. In his interview with Mid-Day, the director recalled introducing his film to Prabhas and how this is going to be perfect for big-screen entertainment. Raut said that Prabhas is the only person who can play the role of ‘Prabhu Ram’ to perfection. Also Read - Prabhas to Star in Om Raut's 3D Action Drama ‘Adipurush’- Check The Logo

Adipurush is believed to be an adaptation of religious text Ramayana and Prabhas is expected to play the character of Lord Rama. The director added that his character demands a stance of both aggression and calmness at the same time and he could see Prabhas delivering just that on-screen. Also Read - Entertainment Breaking News: Deepika Padukone And Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 3rd World War Drama - Watch Video

“I have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me,” Raut said. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam

Adipurush is a 3D epic action-drama and even though the rest of the cast is yet to be locked, Raut is assured that Prabhas is going to provide more edge and volume to his character. He said that he had discussed the film with the Baahubali star in the early months of lockdown and everything began to fall in place.

The director also revealed that Prabhas has already started working on his character and transform his physique to be an archer. He said, “He has to attain an archer’s physique, which is dramatically different from that of a warrior. We have begun consulting several experts. He will also begin learning archery soon.”