Mumbai: Broken But Beautiful 3 fame Sidharth Shukla, who won millions of hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, has now joined the cast of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. As per the reports, the makers have approached Sidharth for a crucial role in the mythological magnum opus. The film will have a pan-Indian release and Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama while Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the role of Ravan. Actor Kirti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sita and actor Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lakshman. Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Out: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's Love-Hate Relationship Will Leave You Asking For More

According to reports, Sidharth has been approached to play the role of Megnath in the epic drama. Reportedly, an official announcement regarding the inclusion of Sidharth in the star cast will be made soon. Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla's 'Kabir Singh' Avatar Rules Hearts Again

The rumours are also rife that Ega fame Kichcha Supeed will be seen playing the role of Ravana’s brother Vibhishana. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

The film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. A huge amount of money has been spent on VFX, which is a very important part of the film. Adipurush will be shot entirely using the Croma technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers have also roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics of the film. The film’s narrative has been adapted from the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is also called Adi Purusha. Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama and Saif Will play the role of Lankesh, King Ravan. Sita will be played by Kriti Sanon. Angad Bedi will be essaying the role of Raavan’s son Meghnad and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman.

The film Adipurush is based on a popular chapter of Indian mythology and will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The movie celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.