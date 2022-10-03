Adipurush Teaser Audience Reaction: Adipurush, the Om Raut directorial, which is a new adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, is being criticised for its bad CGI work. The team of the film, led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, launched the first teaser in Ayodhya and the audience was quick to highlight how it looked like a ‘POGO film’ at its best. The teaser showed the Baahubali star in his grand form of Lord Rama while a glimpse of Kriti as Sita was also seen in the one-minute 46 seconds-long video. Right below the teaser on YouTube, most fans commented that this made them look at all the VFX work in Brahmastra with more respect.Also Read - Adipurush Most Precious Film, Says Prabhas After First Teaser Is Out

As mentioned in the Ramayana, Adipurush features Ravana as Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan). However, as he appears with his ten heads, it simply looks like the animated work from a kids’ show. Another scene shows a CGI-made giant gorilla (more likely to be Jambavan, a famous character from Ramayana) looking equally non-artistic. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas Looks Majestic as Lord Ram in First Poster; Teaser to be Launched in Ayodhya

Disappointed viewers, especially the fans of Prabhas who have seen him working in the Baahubali series with fantastic VFX work, flocked to the comment section to make fun of the teaser on Youtube. One fan wrote, “After watching this my respect for animators of Toonpur ka superhero increased 1000 % (sic). Another user wrote, “After watching this teaser my respect for Krish 3, Robot, chota Bheem, shaktiman, little Krishna etc increased by 1000000000000% (sic).” Also Read - Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Dating Each Other: 'Adipurush Co-Stars Have Strong Feelings For Each Other'

CHECK THE HILARIOUS COMMENTS OF FANS TROLLING THE ADIPURUSH TEASER STARRING PRABHAS AND KRITI SANON:

Adipurush is the second directorial outing for Om Raut whose previous film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, went on to make Ajay Devgn win the National Film Award for Best Actor. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush is slated to hit the screens on January 12.

A film of this grandeur definitely needed more effort and better VFX quality. What do you think of the teaser?