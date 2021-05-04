Mumbai: In a good gesture, Yash Raj Films (YRF) head Aditya Chopra has pledged to vaccinate the daily wage workers of the entire Hindi film industry in a wake of the Covid-19 spike in the country. In a statement, he has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allow the company to purchase 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines and take care of all the expenses related to the immunisation programme for daily workers of the film industry. Also Read - Michael Vaughan REACTS as IPL 2021 Gets Canceled Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Senior vice president of YRF, Akshaye Widhani, said in a statement, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard.” Also Read - Board Exams 2021: This State Postpones Class 12 Board Examinations Amid COVID Surge; Will CBSE Follow The Suit?

“We have sent a request to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry’s federation in Mumbai at the earliest”, the statement further reads. Also Read - Need to Work on Converting Chances Into Goals Ahead of Olympics: Lalit Upadhyay

YRF also explained that once the vaccination will be done, the workers can resume their respective work and the industry may continue to function without a few. The statement further says, “This vaccination set up is necessary to fight not only the deadly disease but also to fight against the dropping economy of the state. Let us all together join hands and eradicate this disease, poverty, and unemployment from Maharashtra.”

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute to the Indian government in order to help the needy during coronavirus pandemic. Many stars such as Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.