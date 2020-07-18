Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Saturday morning. The chairman of film production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) was reportedly interrogated for four hours at the Bandra police station, a report in entertainment portal Peepingmoon mentioned. It is reported that Aditya was accompanied by two lawyers at the police station. News agency ANI reported the same and tweeted, “The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police.” (sic) Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor to Come up With New Season of Pavitra Rishta as Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Earlier, two former officials from the company and casting director Shanoo Sharma were also questioned in the matter. The police are investigating the angle of professional rivalry that could have led the late actor to slip into depression. It is believed that SSR had signed into a three-film deal with YRF after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, he could only do two films while Paani, which was being directed by Shekhar Kapur, got shelved.

After the actor's demise, Kapur took to Twitter to reveal how Sushant was completely heartbroken when Paani got shelved as he had invested himself too much in the film. It is also reported that while he had been preparing for Paani, he had to say 'no' to Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had offered four films to the late actor including Padmaavat.

On Friday, Mid-Day reported that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has refused to conduct a CBI inquiry in the case even as there are raging social media campaigns and many prominent personalities requesting the authorities to have a CBI probe in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was allegedly found hanging to the ceiling of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.