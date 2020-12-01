Singer Aditya Narayan is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a simple traditional wedding ceremony today. The son of veteran singer Udit Narayan will be tying the knot at a temple in Mumbai in the presence of some close friends and immediate family members, following the COVID-19 guidelines and taking all other precautions for a safe event. Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Tilak Ceremony Photos: Udit Narayan And Entire Family Begin Wedding Festivities

The groom’s father talked to Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview and revealed that the family is very happy to be welcoming Shweta today and he couldn’t be happier for his son. Talking about the wedding, Udit Narayan said that he has invited biggies like PM Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and other industry colleagues, however, he isn’t sure how many of them will turn up to bless the newlyweds considering the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Wedding Countdown Begins: Father Udit Narayan Invites PM Modi And Amitabh Bachchan

“The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50i guests in attendance, followed by a reception. I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughab Sinha ji, Dhamendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend,” he said. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Shares Picture From Roka Ceremony With GF Shweta Aggarwal, Couple All Set To Tie Knot

The veteran singer praised his daughter-in-law and called her a ‘cultured girl’. Udit is celebrating his birthday today and he maintained that this is the best birthday gift he could have asked for.

Our best wishes to Aditya and Shweta!