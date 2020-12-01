Singer and host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony today. The popular playback singer got married to his co-star from the debut movie Shaapit in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members while following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read - Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal to Get Married Today, Dad Udit Narayan Says Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Also Invited

Aditya and Shweta dated for a few years before deciding to get married this August when the country was dealing with the coronavirus lockdown. A few pictures and videos of the couple from their wedding are now going viral on social media. Both the groom and the bride match their outfits in shades of pink and white. While Aditya wears a heavily embroidered sherwani with a pink dupatta and a green neckpiece, Shweta compliments her groom in a matching lehenga with lots of Kundan jewellery. Check out a few pictures here:

In one picture, Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan is seen taking part in the festivities wearing a peach coloured sherwani while his mother is seen in a stunning pink saree.

Aditya and Shweta’s wedding has been organised keeping in mind the 50-people limit during the COVID times. Udit Narayan talked about the same in his latest interview recently and mentioned how he wanted a lavish wedding for his only son but the pandemic ruined his plans. He added that Aditya and Shweta are getting married in a temple wedding followed by a small reception. The senior Narayan also said that he invited the like of PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone also but he understands how people will refrain from attending the celebrations considering the COVID situation.

As is, Aditya and Shweta look stunning together and we wish them a lifetime of happiness!