Anchor and singer Aditya Narayan says that the pandemic has ruined his finances and he’s only left with a sum of Rs 18,000 in his bank account. The singer was talking to an entertainment portal regarding the pandemic’s effect on people’s livelihood when he took his own example and said that like everyone else, he also never thought that he would be left without work for almost a year. Aditya, who recently announced his wedding with actor Shweta Aggarwal, said that he had to withdraw all his savings and investments to survive the lockdown period and now he doesn’t have enough to sail through. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Announces Wedding With Shweta Aggarwal, Calls Affair Rumours With Neha Kakkar a Joke

The singer added that he has to get back to work by this month without which he will be totally broke and will have to resort to selling his personal belongings for money. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Feels People Have no Right to Take Credit For Song Remixes

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditya said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Reveals Aditya Narayan Will Marry His Girlfriend This Year

Meanwhile, the singer is back to host the new season of singing reality show Indian Idol. The makers have announced the latest season of the popular show with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges and Aditya has once again got back to his hosting duties for the same.