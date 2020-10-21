Singer Aditya Narayan claimed he never received the ‘so-called’ wedding invite for Neha Kakkar’s wedding. He went on to question the narrative of Neha meeting someone and marrying him within a month. He further said that Neha is not a ‘giddy]-headed teenager to meet someone and marry him in a month’s time. However, his statement is an about-turn to the statements he made earlier which many thought as a confirmation of Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her Roka Ceremony Video With Rohanpreet Singh, Couple Dances to Bhangra Beats

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Is she really getting married? I haven't received the so-called wedding invitation. It's all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it's actually happening. Otherwise why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?"

"I've received no wedding invitation for Neha's wedding. So where is the question of my attending?", he added.

In an earlier interview with Times of India, Aditya was quoted as saying that he has been invited for the wedding but he will not be able to attend it.

As per the media reports, Neha Kakkar is likely to register her marriage with Rohanpreet on October 23, as per the media reports. The couple is reportedly getting married in Delhi by the end of the month followed by a reception in Delhi. Earlier, a source close to the couple, told Times of India, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.” The source added, “The wedding is happening, soon.”