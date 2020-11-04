Singer and host Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal have begun with their pre-wedding ceremonies. Taking to Instagram stories, Aditya shared the picture from their ‘roka’ ceremony. In the picture, Aditya Narayan can be seen clad in a grey shirt and denim and Shweta looks beautiful pink ethnic wear. The couple can be seen posing with the family posts the ceremony. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Makes a U-Turn on Neha Kakkar Wedding, Asks 'Is She Really Getting Married, Did Not Receive Viral Wedding Card'

Check Out The Photo Here:

The post comes after Aditya professed his love for Shweta. He wrote, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. PS Kaha than a… kabhi na kabhi to miloge kahin pe hamko yakin hai (I told you that we were sure to meet).” Also Read - Udit Narayan Speaks on Son Aditya Narayan Marrying Shweta Agarwal: I Was a Little Surprised With The News

Earlier, the singer told SpotboyE, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

“I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension”, he told Times Now.

His father Udit Narayan said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.” He added, “I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage.”