Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal's wedding festivities have begun in Mumbai. The duo is getting married on Tuesday and two days prior to that, the families organised a Tilak ceremony for them. Several photos and videos of Aditya and Shweta from the ceremony are currently going viral on social media.

Wearing an orange lehenga, Shweta looks pretty while Aditya cuts a striking picture in his blue sherwani. The couple's parents also pose alongside them and bless them for the best in the future. Check out these pictures:

Aditya and Shweta are getting married in a temple on December 1 after which the families will be hosting a reception for their friends from the industry on Wednesday. Talking about the same, Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan revealed that he has also invited PM Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan to the reception.

In his latest interview with entertainment portal koimoi, the singer said, “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well.”

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Aditya and Shweta’s wedding. The dup met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit and instantly fell in love with each other. After dating for a few years, Aditya broke the news to his parents in August this year and informed them about his decision to get married to the actor.

We wish them the best already!