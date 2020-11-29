Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with actor Shweta Agarwal in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday. The singer’s family is all excited and geared up for a wedding amid the pandemic by making sure that all restrictions are being followed. Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan seems all the more excited and even though he knows he cannot make his son’s wedding a lavish affair considering there are guests limit and other things that he would need to take care of, he’s still trying to make it as big as possible. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Shares Picture From Roka Ceremony With GF Shweta Aggarwal, Couple All Set To Tie Knot

In his latest interview with entertainment portal Koimoi, the senior Narayan talked about the guests at the wedding and mentioned that he has sent out the reception invitations to the big people also. The popular playback singer said that the invitations have gone to PM Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, however, he knows that some of these big people might not turn up due to the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Makes a U-Turn on Neha Kakkar Wedding, Asks 'Is She Really Getting Married, Did Not Receive Viral Wedding Card'

Udit Narayan was quoted as saying, “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well.” Also Read - Udit Narayan Speaks on Son Aditya Narayan Marrying Shweta Agarwal: I Was a Little Surprised With The News

Aditya-Shweta are having a simple temple wedding on December 1, Tuesday, after which the family will host a wedding reception on December 2, Wednesday. Watch out this space for all the news regarding the wedding!