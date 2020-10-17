Singer Aditya Narayan is getting married to actor Shweta Agarwal soon. He announced the news recently in an interview and also talked about his love story that he said was always full of ups and downs. Now, in his latest interview, the Tattad Tattad singer revealed his wedding details. Aditya Narayan said that it’s going to be a winter wedding for him and Shweta this year. Also Read - Aditya Narayan's Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal Had Rejected Him Before His Mom Convinced Her to go Out With Him

The son of popular playback singer Udit Narayan mentioned that the family wanted a nice wedding but the pandemic ruined all the plans and now, as things have started getting back to normal, the families have decided upon a traditional wedding with only a few close relatives and friends in attendance.

Aditya and Shweta have decided to tie the knot on December 1 in Mumbai. The singer revealed the plans to Spotboye and said, “We are getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

The two will be getting married as per the Hindu wedding customs and will be taking their pheras at a temple. Aditya is expected to hold a lavish wedding reception once the pandemic is over.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their 2010 film Shaapit and started dating each other. In his interview with Times Now recently, Aditya revealed that Shweta was not interested in going out with him because she considered him a womaniser and it took some time for him to prove that it was a false image.