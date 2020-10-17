Singer Aditya Narayan recently announced his wedding to actor Shweta Agarwal. The two met on the sets of Aditya’s film Shaapit and stayed together ever since. Now, in his latest interview with a news portal, the singer opened up a bit more about his love story with Shweta. While talking to Times Now, Aditya revealed that he always had a false image of being a womaniser and that affected his relationship with Shweta in the beginning when she would simply refuse to go out with him. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Has Rs 18K in Bank Account, Singer Says he Will Sell His Bike to Keep up

Aditya, who's the son of popular playback singer Udit Narayan, said that his first date with Shweta was actually arranged by his mother who told her that going out would help in their performances since they were working on a film together. Aditya explained, "Actually, one cannot call my first date a date in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn't a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film. So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi (she'd pulled a face) for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke (I'll forever be grateful to her for going out with me)."

The Indian Idol host added that it was only when Shweta saw him bonding with his family members that she realised he was actually a family man and that there was no truth to the speculations about him being a womaniser. Aditya said, “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (chuckles). So, I could understand her apprehension.”

Aditya had earlier revealed that his relationship with Shweta also went through its ups and downs and they spent a good time living away from each other. However, the singer said that things always came down to love and they realised that they would love to spend their lives together.