Actor Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of many debates and discussions surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In her much-publicised interview, she also went on to claim that if anything she’s saying in the case is found to be false, she would return her Padma Shri award. Now actor Aditya Pancholi cited the same statement in his latest interview with India Today and mentioned that Kangana should abide by what she said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Shared a Room During Kedarnath, Says Kangana Ranaut After Samuel's Viral Post

Aditya said that Kangana had put the entire blame of SSR’s death on prevalent nepotism and favouritism in the industry and now that the family has clearly accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the alleged suicide, the actor’s claims stand false. Aditya added that Kangana should return her Padma Shri award because what she said doesn’t make sense now. “Tell her to return it now because she is wrong about Sushant Singh Rajput. His father filed a report in Patna in which there is no angle of nepotism mentioned. He clearly said that Section 306 is on Rhea. When Kangana was naming industry people, she actually wasted everyone’s time,” he said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan And Anushka Sharma's Silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Kangana’s statement that made much noise a month back read, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.” Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Makes Explosive Statements Against Mahesh Bhatt, Says he Threatened Her at Funeral of Nishabd Actor

Aditya, whose son Sooraj Pancholi is accused in the Jiah Khan suicide case, went on to say that Kangana has a habit of ‘digging a hole in the same plate she eats in’ while talking about the actor constantly ridiculing the film industry. He also said that both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have got defamation suits against them by his family and yet they continue to talk about the Pancholis.

Your thoughts?