Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Seal tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anushka Ranjan on Sunday. Social media is now flooded with their wedding pictures and videos. In one of the videos, Aditya Seal can be seen arriving at the wedding venue with his band, baaja and baraat. In another video, the duo can be seen exchanging garlands. While Anushka looks super stunning in a lilac lehenga, Aditya looked no less than prince charming in his cream sherwani. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Athiya Shetty among others can also be seen arriving at the wedding venue in these videos.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Dances On Chhalka Chhalka Re At Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet | Watch

Dulha Aditya Seal arrives with his baraat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Stun in a Manish Malhotra Outfit at the Sangeet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wears The Most Sexy Looking Blouse With Her Neon Lehenga at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's Sangeet - See Pics

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan exchange garlands:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt arrives at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vaani Kapoor stuns in a white lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty is here too:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Athiya Shetty looks prettiest in a pink lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Krystle D’Souza looks absolutely stunning as she dresses up for Aditya-Anushka wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Congratulations Aditya and Anushka!