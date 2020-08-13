Actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s phone details are doing the rounds as she continues to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on the basis of the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh. News channel Times Now reported that one of the frequently called people among Rhea’s call-log is someone with initials AU. Also Read - Disha Salian Suicide Case Update: Defamation Suit Against Those Spreading Rumours About She Being Raped And Murdered

The report mentioned that the actor, who’s accused of abetting SSR’s alleged suicide, made multiple calls to a mysterious person whose number was saved as AU. However, the report suggested that when the number was dialled, someone with the initials ‘SU’ received it. It is believed that these call logs and ‘AU’ is one of the major angles of the probe for CBI currently. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik's Girlfriend is a Model; Interesting Facts About 24-Year-Old Accused in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The channel also reported that co-incidentally, Aditya Thackeray‘s official Twitter handle is also named @AUThackeray. Some reports suggest that AU stands for one of Rhea’s close friends Ananya Uddhas.

Earlier, various news reports mentioned that Rhea had made around 150 calls to Mahesh Bhatt, 808 calls to former business manager Shruti Modi, and had called Sushant 147 times in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Rhea and her family continue to be questioned by the ED. The actor has been questioned twice so far while her brother Showik Chakraborty visited the agency’s office in Mumbai thrice. Shruti, who also handled SSR’s business for a short time was questioned thrice by the agency. The CBI has also filed an FIR against Rhea and all others accused in the FIR filed by SSR’s father in Patna alleging abetment to suicide.