After Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive, actor Amit Sadh who has last worked with the actor in Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadow will also be getting his test done. Taking to Twitter, he shared an official statement that reads, “Hi All. Thankyou everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.” Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020 By July 15; Read 5 Latest Updates Here



On Saturday, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit’s health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted to confirm on Sunday evening that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya had tested Covid-19 positive. “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” tweeted junior Bachchan.

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had already tweeted to confirm that they had been infected with Covied-19 on Saturday evening. Both have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital since Saturday.

Jaya Bachchan has tested Covid-19 negative.

