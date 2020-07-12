After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 test. BMC official confirmed the news with ABP news after their swab test reports came out. In the Bachchan’s family, four people have now tested positive – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bacchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. However, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda have tested negative. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery." (sic)

Earlier, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said in a statement, “BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has also done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed.”

On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive and confirmed the news on social media. Big B tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”, tweeted junior Bachchan.

Prayers are being held in different parts of their speedy recovery.