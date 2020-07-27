The hell broke loose when celebrated music composer AR Rahman recently said that a ‘Bollywood gang’ is working against him to stop him from curating music for the Hindi films. Now, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty added his experience to the same discussion. Tweeting out to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who earlier told Rahman shat his Oscar trophy is the reason why he is not receiving the kind of work he should, Pookutty said that the ‘Oscar curse’ is indeed real. Also Read - Shekhar Kapur Reacts to AR Rahman's 'Bollywood Gang' Statement: An Oscar is The Kiss of Death in Bollywood

In a series of tweets, the famous sound mixer explained how winning an Oscar makes one lose out on many professional opportunities because most people in the business feel threatened to work with the winners. His first tweet read, “Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar… There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it….” (sic) Also Read - AR Rahman Wants to 'Move on' After Making The 'Bollywood Gang' Statement, Here's His Latest Tweet

In his second tweet, he shared the screenshots of all the posts he made on the issue: “All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their filmsFolded hands” (sic)

All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

Pookutty went on to say that he loves his film industry and even though he’s working in the West, he is always eager to get more opportunities here. The sound designer said that there are people who demotivate you and stop you from growing but one should always look at the better side. He added that when he had won Oscar for the first time, he was told by the fellow Academy members about something called ‘Oscar Curse’ and he now knows that it exists.

His tweet read, “@shehkharkapur… and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OScarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check!

In his tweet to Rahman, Kapur had said, “You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle ..” (sic)

Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption! — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

Wanting to end the discussion, Rahman mentioned that he likes to have peace in life and he believes in destiny.

Your thoughts on the entire issue?