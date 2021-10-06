Mumbai: Amid the ongoing interrogation with Aryan Khan in the alleged drug case, actor and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra shared an old video interview of herself where she had claimed that the wives of Bollywood stars had snorted cocaine at Kolkata Knight Rider’s party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.Also Read - Aryan Khan Provided With Science Books In NCB Custody After He Asked For It

Last year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sherlyn Chopra had said in an interview, "When I started getting tired and sweating while dancing, I went to the washroom and opened the washroom door. When I opened the door, what I saw shocked me. It got me thinking. I wondered if I had reached the wrong place. But I was there. There the stars' wives were standing in front of the mirror and taking a white powder, which we usually call cocaine."

She further added, "I was shocked when suddenly such a scene came in front of me. I smiled at him and thought it better to ignore him. I saw that everyone was chilling in their way. I singled out everyone there. After meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his friends, I bid farewell and left from there. That day I understood what kind of parties happen in Bollywood."



Meanwhile, the mobile phones of Aryan and other accused have been sent for forensic examination to a laboratory in Gandhi Nagar. Earlier, the NCB claimed before the city court that ‘shocking and incriminating’ evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan that showed his links to the alleged ‘international racket’. The agency further stated that discussions about the modes of payment and code names were also found during the alleged conversations on Aryan’s phone.

Aryan Khan along with 10 others was arrested on Sunday at the rave party. The other youngsters in the NCB net are – Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, and Gomit Chopra, and the rest nabbed in the second NCB operation on Monday. On Tuesday, the NCB team arrested one more person in connection with the drug case from the Powai area of Mumbai. The team is likely to conduct more raids around the city.