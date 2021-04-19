Mumbai: After Ashutosh Rana tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Renuka Shahane and their sons Shouryaman and Satyendra have also tested positive for coronavirus. As per the ETimes report, the family has isolated themselves and are taking utmost precautions. Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane had received their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccines on April 6. Also Read - Swara Bhaskar's Mother And Cook Test COVID-19 Positive, Actor Under Quarantine at Delhi Home

Earlier, Ashutosh announced on Facebook, “If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy.” Also Read - BJD Not to Hold Public Meetings For Pipli Bypoll Due to COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik



Ashutosh Rana further wrote, “I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers, and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710)

Many celebrities have contracted the virus in the last one month including Sonu Sood, Sameera Reddy, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also announced a curfew in the state leaving TV shows, films, and ad films’ shoot coming to a halt.