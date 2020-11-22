After Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bollywood Drug Nexus Case. ANI quoted an NCB official saying, “Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti Singh y’day & recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both places. Both of them accepted consumption of Ganja.” Also Read - Bharti Singh Arrested: Comedian to be Taken For Medical Test Today, Family Members Snapped Outside NCB Office

The couple, as informed by the federal anti-narcotics agency, admitted to the consumption of drugs on Saturday during the interrogation. The agency had raided both the residence and the production office of the couple and recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja. Also Read - Bharti Singh Arrested: Comedian To Spend Night at NCB Office, Will Be Produced Before NDPS Court on Sunday

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. Also Read - Bharti Singh Arrested in Bollywood Drug Case by NCB After Being Interrogated on Saturday NCB raided production office & house of Bharti Singh y’day & recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both places. Both of them accepted consumption of Ganja. — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The banned drug (Marijuana), said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home in the raids and they duo have reportedly confessed to consuming drugs. The couple was detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned. Earlier this morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex, and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

Haarsh and Bharti are a popular couple on the small screen and have admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances, as revealed by the NCB. This is the second celebrity arrest by the federal anti-narcotics agency after they arrested Rhea Chakraborty in September. The actor’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, and producer Feroz A Nadiadwala’s wife, Shabana were also arrested in the same drug case.