Mumbai: After Dostana 2, actor Kartik Aaryan has now reportedly opted out of a Shah Rukh Khan-backed film that is being bankrolled by SRK's production house, Red Chillies. The film was scheduled to go on floors in a few months. However, there has been no official statement has been issued by Kartik or Red Chillies production about his exit from the project.

As per the Times of India report, Kartik had creative issues with the film's director Ajay Bahl and was not very pleased with the script. If reports are to be believed, the actor was also apparently unhappy with Katrina Kaif's casting in the film. The reports suggest that since the film is a love story, Kartik felt that Katrina will look older than him. The report also states that creative issues with Bahl cropped up in the last 15 days where Kartik expressed his unhappiness with the film's script.

This comes after Kartik was ousted from Dharma Production-backed film, Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. It was reported that his Exit friom the film was due to 'creative differences' after shooting for almost 14 days. Karan Johar's Dharma Production had issued a statement regarding the same and claimed that they are 'recasting Dostana 2' due to 'professional circumstances'. The production house wrote, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

The sources also claimed that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar has vowed to not work with Kartik again. Sources also revealed that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel. Production of Dostana 2 was underway and it had completed 20 days of shoot for the film. As per the sources, Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Reports also suggest that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his side. Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Sharan Sharma, but now the film has been reportedly held up and the production house will approach a new actor soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.