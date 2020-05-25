With theatres under the lockdown, the filmmakers are losing lump sum amount of money and many are turning towards the OTT release. After the announcement of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, now Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani is reportedly eyeing on the digital release of the film. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 27: Kiara Advani Replaces Deepika Padukone Opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Telugu Film?

A source close to the development said, “Kiara’s film is completely ready and the post-production work is also almost done. The film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. Now, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani, from Emmay Entertainment are in talks to release it on the web.” Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Compliments Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani During Live Chat And Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Though there has been no official confirmation on the same, reports suggest that the filmmakers are in talks with a couple of online streaming platforms and will choose that will offer them the best price. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Leaves Tiger Shroff-Kiara Advani And Others in Splits With His Post COVID-19 Quarantine Plans | Watch Video

Indoo Ki Jawani is a coming-of-age-comedy starring Kiara where she plays the role of a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipe on a dating app results in hilarious chaos in her life. The film also features Aditya Seal.

It also marks the Bollywood debut of popular Bengali film writer-director Abir Sengupta. It is being co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar, Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Ryan Stephen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Netflix original Guilty. She has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2.