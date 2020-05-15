After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan‘s film on math wizard Shakuntala Devi will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. The decision has been taken considering in mind the delay in theatres re-opening amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in the country. The director of the biopic, Anu Menon, confirmed the news to Mid-Day saying the country is going to see a new wave of cinematic experience that shall become a new normal in the coming times. She talked about the importance of the film’s story in the current times and how terrific a performer Vidya is. Also Read - Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo Becomes First Bollywood Film to Release Digitally, Amazon Prime Video to Stream it in Over 200 Countries

Menon said Shakuntala herself led an inspiring life and her passion for math was admirable. She added that in the times when we are speaking increasingly about gender equality and women's rights, a film like Shakuntala becomes even more important because it talks about a woman who was always ahead of her times. Confirming the digital release of the film, Menon said, "I'm excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and everyone will experience Shakuntala's incredible journey and Vidya's magical portrayal of her. Shakuntala's passion for math, and her determination to spread its joy to the world, was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms. As we strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on-screen, her story is on that (ought) to be told. No one could capture her wit and wisdom as well as Vidya did."

Earlier, Shoojit Sircar, director of Gulabo Sitabo, told the daily how excited he was to see his film releasing in 200 countries at a time and that's the kind of a giant release that at least he didn't see in his life yet. Even Bachchan, who has now been working in the industry for over 51 years added that he has many challenges and changes and he shall also now adapt to the changing experiences of cinema.

Do you think these changes are here to stay?