In 2019, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia announced his next directorial, which will be a women-centric film, featuring Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, the film was supposed to go on floors around August last year but due to rejig shoot dates for other projects, Kriti had to step out of the film. Now, Rahul has finally found his leading lady for the film and Taapsee Pannu has stepped in to fill the shoes for the role.

Revealing the news to Pinkvilla, a source said that Rahul approached Sara Ali Khan for the same role but she could not accommodate for the film and then he offered the film to Taapsee and she loved the script. She was quoted as saying, "After Kriti decided to step out of the film, Rahul had approached Sara Ali Khan for the same role but even she couldn't accommodate this film. Then, he offered the film to Taapsee Pannu and she loved the script. It's a brilliantly written crime thriller that is very performance driven. The producer Sunir Kheterpal was looking for a powerhouse actor who also has a good bankability at the ticket windows. He has delivered a huge hit with Taapsee last year in Badla. So when he told her about this film, she agreed to do it."



Though the dates for the shoot has not been figured out yet, the film will go on the floors next year. For now, she has several films under her kitty – aseen Dillruba, then Rashmi Rocket followed by Shabaash Mithu, Loop Lapeta, Sanjay Bhansali’s next project. After the things return to normalcy, Taapsee and her team will take a call and decide on shooting dates on Rahul’s upcoming venture.