Actor Rupali Suri has tested positive for COVID—19, days after her sister Natasha Suri tested coronavirus positive. Taking to Instagram, she announced the news and revealed that she developed fever, loss of smell, choked nose, and throat. She further said that she is in constant touch with the doctors and is home quarantined. She wrote, “I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell, and so on. But in all this, I continued my yoga and breathing exercises… of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it’s a mind over body game. It’s a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, a positive mind can defeat positive Covid. I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits. (sic)” Also Read - Actor Natasha Suri Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Quarantine

A few days back, her sister Natasha Suri tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to Bombay Times, she shared, “Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had a fever, sore throat, and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in-home quarantine. I still have a fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too.”

