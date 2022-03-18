Deepika Padukone bikini look from Pathaan: Actor Deepika Padukone’s new photos from the sets of Pathaan have set the internet on fire. The actor is seen rocking striking bikini looks in these viral photos from the sets of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in Spain. In one picture, she is seen flaunting her toned body in a neon yellow bikini, in another post, she is seen wearing a more glamorous look. Deepika is seen in a black printed bikini with a sarong in more pictures from the sets of the film.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Roars as Pathaan, Fans go Crazy After YRF Releases Teaser And Release Date - Check Tweets

The YRF biggie is currently being shot in Spain and many pictures of both Deepika and SRK have gone viral from the sets of the film. Fresh pictures of Shah Rukh show him flaunting a perfectly chiselled 8-pack abs body and long hair that have already created waves on the internet. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is Back! King Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Share Pathaan's Release Date in Teaser-Watch

Check out Deepika Padukone’s bikini photos from the sets of Pathaan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAUTY PARADISE (@beautyyparadise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA KUMAR (@filmybuddyytv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA KUMAR (@filmybuddyytv)

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The announcement of the same was made earlier this month in a video featuring both Deepika and John Abraham talking about how Pathaan became who he is today while SRK’s voice could be heard in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bollywood Tashan (@big_bollywood_tashan)

Pathaan is a big action entertainer that has been shot in multiple locations including India, Dubai and Spain among other places. It marks SRK’s return on-screen after a hiatus of four years following Zero’s Box Office failure. These pictures of Deepika and SRK only add more to the excitement. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!