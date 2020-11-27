Actor Imran Khan, who has quit acting, was spotted in Mumbai after a really long time. The actor was snapped by the shutterbugs and pictures surfaced on social media. In the photos, the Break Ke Baad actor was seen in a pair of black trousers, paired with a blue T-shirt teamed up with sunglasses. He has cut his hair short and can be seen sporting a face mask a sling bag and a tattoo. Also Read - Mumbai Terror Attack: Nation Remembers The Heroes Of 26/11, CM Uddhav Pays Tributes To Martyrs

As soon as his pictures made it to social media, his fans poured comments such as 'come back', ' comeback to movies in acting', 'I miss him', and so on. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Sun Mill Compound in Mumbai, no Casualties

Check out his pictures here:

Imran and his wife Avantika Malik separated and news broke out in May last year. While neither of them have openly talked about it, Avantika keeps posting her thoughts on Instagram. The latest post reads, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f**king it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.”

The couple separated after eight years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

A few days back, Imran Khan made headlines when his friend Akshay Oberoi said in an interview that he had indeed quit acting. Imran’s father-in-law Rajeev confirmed the news and added that the actor may pursue direction in future. He was last seen in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

His father-in-law told Times of India, “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.”