Mumbai: Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had flown to the Maldives for an exotic vacation. Disha, who is quite active on social media, is sharing glimpses of her hot bikini looks from the island. On Sunday, the couple returned to Mumbai from their Maldives holiday. Their picture from Mumbai airport has shared a paparazzi. However, netizens once again thrashed out at Tiger and Disha for leaving the country when it has been worst hit by the health crisis due to ongoing coronavirus. Also Read - Netizens Troll Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Again After They Return From Maldives, Say 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Right'

While Disha opted for a pink crop top and ripped pair of denim, Tiger was seen sporting a blue sleeveless t-shirt and white pants. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Finds New Friend in Alia Bhatt's Cat Edward As Latter Vacays in Maldives With Ranbir Kapoor

One Instagram user wrote, “Celebrities showed their true face in times of pandemic.”

“Where the hell these celebs going? When the entire nation is in such a crisis and when govt is imposing lockdowns!!! Can’t their vacations wait for a bit?”, wrote another.

One more user wrote, “Each and Everything will be remembered. Shame on such ppl who ran away wen whole country is upside down.”

One more user commented, “These PEOPLE are the ones spreading the virus globally!!!”

Apart from Disha and Tiger, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also returned to Mumbai from the Maldives on Sunday and they were too trolled by the netizens.