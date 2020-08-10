After Rhea Chakraborty and his family, The Enforcement Directorate is likely to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh. The ED has found a transaction between the late actor and Sandip’s bank account. While Sandip has claimed to be a close friend of Sushant, the actor’s family has denied knowing him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

Sandip Ssingh had been on the forefront while making arrangements for Sushant Singh Rajput’s rites and police formalities after the actor’s demise. Speaking to media, he had denied that the actor was being targeted by the Bollywood top filmmakers and has denied the fact that the actor can commit suicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back at Sanjay Raut: Warns of Legal Action, Demands Public Apology

Meanwhile, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has arrived at the ED office in connection with the money laundering case. Rhea, her brother Showik and her father Indrajit are already at the ED office and are being quizzed. As per the reports, the Jalebi actor and her CA’s testimony has been different which has also raised many questions. It has also been reported that after actor’s demise the IP address and the domain name of the company headed by Sushant and Rhea has been changed on August 7. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's Company's IP Address, Domain Name Changed After Actor's Demise

As far as the CBI investigation is concerned, the central agency will be questioning Sushant’s father at his Faridabad residence. Other family members including his sisters will be quizzed in the following days.

The ED will question the actor and her family members regarding three of Rajput’s companies she is partners in. Rhea has told the financial probe agency sleuths that Rs one lakh was the paid-up capital, which was shared by the three of them (Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty), and apart from that, she hasn’t spent any more on the company.

The ED is also looking into two properties owned by Rhea and her family. Regarding the Khar (East) flat that is in her name, Rhea has told the ED officials that she took a housing loan for Rs 60 lakh and the rest of the amount, around Rs 25 lakh, have been paid through her own income.The agency will also question her father about another property.