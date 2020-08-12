Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and the news came as a shock to his fans. The Sadak 2 actor will be going through a rigorous and immediate medical treatment and will be flying to the US for the same. Now, his wife Maanayata Dutt has released a long statement stating that even though it is a setback, they will emerge as a winner. She states that the family has gone through a lot in the past and this too shall pass. She further requests Sanju’s fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwanted rumours. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Will Be Flying to US For 'Medical Treatment'

She wrote that God has yet again chosen to test them and they will overcome the challenges ahead. She ends the note saying that the family seek their prayers and blessings and they will emerge as a winner. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Taking Sabbatical From Work Due to 'Medical Treatment', Says 'Will Be Back Soon'

The note reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.”

“Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”, she concluded.

The news of Sanju Baba, as his fans fondly call him, was announced by the film critic Komal Nahta on Twitter and tweeted, “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.https://t.co/IBc6j2XchZ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2020

A close friend of the actor told a news portal that the actor is devastated and is worried about his children who are in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt. The friend also stated that the cancer is curable but needs immediate and rigorous treatment.

On Tuesday, Sanjay released a statement that reads, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:09am PDT



On August 8, Sanjay was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. However, he tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged after two days, on August 10.

Tweeting from the hospital, he wrote, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings.”

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020



His sister Priya Dutt said in a statement to PTI, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sadak 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

We pray for his speedy recovery!