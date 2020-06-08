Actor Sonu Sood has become the ‘hero’ and ‘messiah’ for many migrant workers and stranded people, who he has helped to reach their home. However, his kind gesture and hard work have been given the political angle by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who called him ‘Mahatma Sood’ and questioned his arrangements of buses and even stated that he may meet the Prime Minister soon. Raut’s comments were slammed by many other parties and Bollywood celebrities and the film fraternity came out in support of the Dabangg actor. Also Read - Bouquet After Brickbat: Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Hours After Sena Leader's Criticism

Taking to Twitter, Ashish Chowdhary quipped, "Can't believe now our front running samartian @SonuSood is now becoming a target for political blame games. Get a life, politicians. Give the man a big hand gets back to helping the people affected in these times. Sonu bhai, we're all proud of you."

Ashok Pandit tweeted, "but ppl like @SonuSood are not. He belongs to an industry that has always come forward during difficult times. It pains to see these statements from someone who belongs to Aadarniya #BalasahebThackeray's party, who always stood by the poor & needy & was an inspiration."

Isn’t politics supposed to be about serving people. And if yes, then @SonuSood would be great for it. Why does anything else matter? https://t.co/82qZHURIUp — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) June 7, 2020

Instead of rewarding people like @SonuSood & all those working on the ground to help the needy, @rautsanjay61 criticises him.

If Mr. Raut is seeing his failure in #SonuSood & others’ great work, it’s not their fault. Mr. Raut, u are paid by the taxpayers to help people (1/2) — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, hours after Raut’s criticism, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. CM lauded Sonu’s afforts to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. After the meeting Sonu said, “We have to support all the people who are suffering & need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported & I want to thank everyone for that.”