Actor Sonu Sood has taken the permission from Uttar Pradesh Government to arrange buses for migrant workers so that they can go back to their homes. On Saturday, several buses left from Wadala, Mumbai to various parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, and Siddharthnagar and states such as Jharkhand and Bihar. He also arranged for meal kits for the workers too. Also Read - Sonu Sood Sends 350 Migrant Workers to Karnataka in 10 Buses, Reveals More Will be Sent to Odisha, Jharkhand And Bihar

Speaking about the same, Sonu told IANS, “I can’t express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometers along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Pens Heartfelt Poem For Coronavirus Warriors, Titles it Bharat Ek Saath

“The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can”, he added.

He also said that ‘the least we can do for our true heroes who work day and night for us and the betterment of our state and city’.

He further concluded by saying, “Basic transport is all that they are asking so that they can return home, to their loved ones at a crucial time. Also, I would really like to thank my good friend Neeti Goel for being a part of this initiative.”

Earlier, the Simmba actor has sent 350 migrant workers to their homes in Karnataka from Mumbai in 10 buses.