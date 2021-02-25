Drishyam 2 in Malayalam, starring Mohanlal, written and directed by Jeetu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, released online on February 19, 2021 and is streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video. After getting a positive response, now there are reports that the film will be remade in Hindi starring actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles with the same name. Yes, Ajay and Tabu are likely to come together once again. The Bollywood film Drishyam was a success at the box office with its intriguing narrative and with Mohanlal starrer heaping praises from the audience and critics, Drishyam 2 (Hindi) is definitely on the cards and is expected to entertain the audience with yet another gripping storyline. Also Read - Drishyam 3 is Happening: Director Jeethu Joseph Confirms Part 3 While Giving Insights, Check Release Date

A source close to the development revealed to E Times, "Ajay and Tabu have agreed in principle to play the leads. The balanced cast however is yet to be decided. The paperwork of buying the rights from the original's producer is almost done".

If everything goes well Ajay Devgn and Tabbu will be reunited on screen for the second part of Drishyam. The story will be based on the Malayalam version but there will be some changes in the shoot locations.

The shooting locales and budget are being worked on. The makers are yet to decide if Viacom 18, who co-produced the first film with Kumar Mangat, will remain associated with the second installment.

After the massive success of the first part which hit theaters in 2015, the shooting of Drishyam 2 will begin in 2021 itself. Ajay Devgn and the company are eyeing a 2022 release.

So, are you excited for Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2?