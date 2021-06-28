Mumbai: Hansal Mehta’s latest web series, Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta story was a spectacular hit, being the topmost trending show on the digital platform. And now the director has joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar for his upcoming project. Also Read - ‘It’s Very Bloody Unfair’: Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan’s Ouster From Films

The collaboration of the talented trio is based on a true incident and has international origins. The untitled film produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar directed by Hansal Mehta, has been in the pre-production phase for the last few months.

According to sources, the film will see two fresh faces opposite each other in the film. The cast of the film is being kept under wraps and will be revealed soon. It will be exciting to see what is in store for the audiences and who these epic storytellers would be backing and bringing forth on the silver screen. The shoot for the film kick-starts from today and will be shot keeping all the COVID safety precautions in mind.

“The film has been in pre-production mode for some time now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of grueling sessions” said the source.

The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films and directed by Hansal Mehta.