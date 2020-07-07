After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram was memoralised, Irrfan Khan’s Instagram account has also been memoralised by adding ‘remembering’ tag to his account. As per the photo-sharing app policy, the accounts which are memoralised are termed as ‘places to remember someone’s life’ after they passed away. His fans can see his pictures and posts AND HIS Instagram account has been officially converted into a memoralised account. Also Read - Sushnat Singh Rajput, One Last Time! Priyanka Chopra Shares Dil Bechara Trailer, Says 'Celebration of Love, Friendship, Life'

Check it out here:

Also Read - How Dil Bechara Trailer Asks us to Settle Our Emotions And Finally Let Sushant Singh Rajput Rest in Peace

His son Babil and wife Sutapa keep sharing heart-warming posts on social media remembering the late actor. Irrfan, in 2018, was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away on April 29 at the age of 53. He was battling from neuroendocrine tumour and has been receiving the treatment for the same. He was hospitalised due to colon infection and during his last moments, he told his wife Sutapa, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”. His wife Sutapa bid her goodbye with heart-warming note stating, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”. Also Read - Dil Bechara Movie Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Dil Bechara Film Online

His notable work includes Life of Pi, A Mighty Heart, Angrezi Medium, Pan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox, Qarib Qarib Single to name a few.

This year has seen many renowned celebrities breathing their last breathe leaving the nation and the industry in shock. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor left us on April 30 after suffering from cancer. Musician Wajid Khan died due to COVID-19 complications. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence and Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest.