Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created an outrage on social media and many are calling out at Bollywood biggies for being a flag bearer of nepotism in the industry. The Chhichhore actor's fans are even asking for Justice for Sushant after he committed suicide. Amid all this, Jiah Khan's, who committed suicide in 2013 at the age of 25, mother made some allegations against Salman Khan.

At the time of her death and the on-going suicide case, Jiah's then-boyfriend Soorah Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide and he was being questioned by the police. Rather, he was also taken into police custody. Now, as per Bollywood Life and Live Hindustan report, Jiah's mother revealed that she was called down from London to Mumbai by the CBI investigating officer where she was informed that the officer received calls from Salman Khan requesting not to 'harass' and 'interrogate' Sooraj Pancholi.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "He had called me down from London, said please come we have found some incriminating evidences. I land up over there, he says, 'Oh, by the way, Salman Khan called me up, he calls me every day and he says he has invested a lot of money, please don't harass the boy, please don't interrogate him, don't touch him. So what can we do madam?"

“If this is the scenario, if you’re going to pressurize and use your money and power to sabotage investigations, then I don’t know where citizens are going to go? I want to say, please stand up; fight, protest and stop this toxic behavior in Bollywood”, she added.

She concludes by saying, “Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at the age of 34. As per the Mumbai Police, he showed signs of clinical depression and had been receiving treatment for the same. It is also been said that the actor lost seven films in the span of six months despite Chhichhore’s success.